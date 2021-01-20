Lady Gaga performed the National Anthem at the inauguration ceremony for incoming President Joe Biden Wednesday.

On Twitter this morning she posted, “Singing our National Anthem for the American People is my honor. I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change—between POTUS 45 and 46. For me, this has great meaning. My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly. I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

