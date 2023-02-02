WATCH: ‘Laptop from Hell’ Author Miranda Devine Laughs Out Loud at Hunter Biden Legal Maneuver on Fox News

Laptop from Hell author Miranda Devine laughed out loud at Hunter Biden’s latest legal maneuver during a Wednesday appearance on Fox News’s The Ingraham Angle.

Host Laura Ingraham introduced the breaking news based on a Washington Post report which detailed a new aggressive posture by Hunter Biden’s lawyer, which reportedly included threats of libel lawsuits. The Post reported:

Abbe Lowell, a recently hired lawyer whom Biden enlisted about a month ago, sent lengthy letters to the Justice Department and Delaware’s attorney general requesting investigations into several key players who were involved in disseminating data from a laptop that Biden is said to have dropped off at a repair shop in Wilmington, Del. Bryan M. Sullivan, another lawyer now representing Biden, sent a separate communication to [Tucker] Carlson and Fox News demanding that they correct falsehoods from his recent show or risk a possible defamation lawsuit. And in another letter, Lowell wrote to the Internal Revenue Service challenging the nonprofit status of Marco Polo, a group that is run by conservative activist Garrett M. Ziegler. Lowell provided 36 pages as evidence that the group is engaging in political activity in violation of its nonprofit status.

According to a source familiar with the legal strategy, Biden has had enough of coverage he finds inaccurate.

“He is not going to sit quietly by as questionable characters continue to violate his rights and media organizations peddling in lies try to defame him,” the person told the Post.

“So I guess that means the guy who fixed the laptop, and why is he going after people who disseminated the laptop story if it was all Russian disinfo?” Ingraham asked.

“Yeah, well, that’s the point,” Devine replied through laughter. “I mean, this is such an own goal. Basically, Hunter Biden, through his lawyers, has admitted that, yes, the laptop is his it’s not Russian disinformation as those fifty-one dishonest intelligence officials told us.”

Devine is technically incorrect in her assessment. The intel officials she references did not say that the laptop information was Russian disinformation but rather that it has all the “classic earmarks” of a Russian information operation—a small but not insignificant difference.

Devine continued to mock the Biden legal strategy adding, “it’s his laptop, which we’ve been telling people for more than two years. And finally, they’ve admitted it with is kind of ridiculous attempt to go on the offensive.”

It’s fair to say that no other pundit has had more to say on Fox News about the laptop than the New York Post’s Devine, and her initial reaction to the news of the new legal approach suggests that she is not taking it very seriously.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com