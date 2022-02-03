President Joe Biden will be speaking from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in order to address the U.S. military operation that resulted in the death of Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi. The remarks are scheduled to begin momentarily.

The Biden administration announced on Thursday that the ISIS leader was killed after U.S. special forces conducted a counterterrorism mission on a building in northwest Syria. Multiple reports from U.S. officials say al-Hashimi died when he activated a suicide vest that blew himself up and several members of his family. No U.S. troops were killed in the raid, though 13 people were reported dead, including women and children.

Watch above, via The White House.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com