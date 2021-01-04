WATCH LIVE: Brad Raffensperger Holds Press Conference After Explosive, Leaked Call With Trump

Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, will hold a press conference today where he is expected to address the fallout from his shocking conversations with President Donald Trump. The press conference is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. ET.

On Sunday, Washington Post released Raffensperger’s recording of the Trump call, wherein the president pushed numerous conspiracy theories, claimed he actually won the 2020 election, and seemed to lean on Raffensperger to help him with his attempts to overturn the election. Raffensperger pushed back on Trump’s repeated falsehoods during the call, and when asked about it on Good Morning America, he spoke of his reluctance to talk with Trump due to the ongoing litigations between them.

“I never believed it was appropriate to speak to the president,” Raffensperger said. He added that the call happen after the White House repeatedly pushed for it, and when it did, “[Trump] did most of the talking, we did most of the listening. But I did want to make my points that the data that he has is just plain wrong.”

Raffensperger has been a frequent punching bag for Trump ever since his 2020 defeat, and he warned the president that “the truth will come out” after Trump’s latest jab at him.

Respectfully, President Trump: What you’re saying is not true. The truth will come out https://t.co/ViYjTSeRcC — GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (@GaSecofState) January 3, 2021

Before the press conference, Raffenperger told a reporter that there was “no privacy agreement” between him and Trump, and the president forfeited that expectation when he misrepresented the call.

Just interviewed @GaSecofState Brad Raffensperger. He says there was no privacy agreement & @realDonaldTrump broke any expectation of privacy with his tweet falsely describing the call. Details & video shortly. pic.twitter.com/aqgXxKi6Yk — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) January 4, 2021

The call’s release had major political shockwaves due to the implications for Georgia’s senate runoffs, plus the attempts by Trump and his allies to dispute the election. Trump’s comments drew massive condemnation from critics, and some of his supporters have also admitted that the call was damaging.

