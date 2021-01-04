In the ongoing efforts to overturn the election, some diehard supporters of President Donald Trump have turned their ire on Vice President Mike Pence, because he oversees the session of Congress that tallies the electoral college results this Wednesday, January 6th.

Trump has reportedly grumbled about Pence “not fighting hard enough for him.” Louie Gohmert tried to file a lawsuit against Pence, but it was rejected. White House adviser Peter Navarro publicly put pressure on Pence over the weekend. TPUSA’s Charlie Kirk casually suggested Pence could just decide unilaterally that he’s going to refuse to certify election results in some states. (And you’ve likely seen or heard about some of the nuttier — and that’s the mild way of putting it — things Lin Wood has been saying.)

Pence publicly hasn’t gone as far as Trump has in pushing election conspiracies, but over the weekend, his office said he “welcomes” the efforts of Republican senators to object to the election results.

So when Pence campaigned in Georgia Monday for Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, it didn’t take long for rallygoers to bring it up.

At one point, as Pence was talking about the need for Georgians to get out the vote, someone in the crowd countered, “We need you do the right thing January 6.”

Minutes later, the vice president said the following, trying to assure the crowd he supports the efforts to object to the results:

“I know we’ve all got our doubts about the last election. And I want to assure you, I share the concerns of millions of Americans about voting irregularities. And I promise you, come this Wednesday, we’ll have our day in Congress. We’ll hear the objections. We’ll hear the evidence.”

President Trump has gone to serious lengths to try and overturn the results of the election, claiming widespread fraud even though judge after judge has rejected all of his team’s cases, and even making that call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger over the weekend. Raffensperger and his general counsel had to debunk several conspiratorial claims Trump made about Georgia’s election on the call, just flat-out telling him he’s wrong. At one point the president even said on the call Republicans may not turn out in Georgia because “they hate what you did to the president.”

At one point, shouts of “STOP THE STEAL!” broke out at the rally.

The vice president brushed past it and talked about the enthusiasm and support of Georgians ahead of the runoffs.

