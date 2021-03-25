Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will appear before the House Energy and Commerce Committee Thursday for a hearing on the proliferation of misinformation and online extremism. The hearing is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET.

The hearing will be the first time the three tech leaders have appeared before Congress since the storming of the U.S. Capitol, plus former President Donald Trump’s permanent ban from social media. The three are likely to be scrutinized on whether their platforms have done enough to crack down on vaccine misinformation and the election conspiracy theories at the root of the January 6th insurrection.

Zuckerberg released his planned remarks ahead of the hearing, and his testimony will apparently argue that social media websites should do more to regulate content. He also suggests that such platforms should be required to demonstrate their capacity to regulate before they can be eligible for the legal protections of Section 230 of the Communications Act.

“Platforms should not be held liable if a particular piece of content evades its detection — that would be impractical for platforms with billions of posts per day,” Zuckerberg says. “But they should be required to have adequate systems in place to address unlawful content.”

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]