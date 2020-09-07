WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Labor Day Press Conference

President Donald Trump will be holding a news conference at 1:00 pm ET on Labor Day, from the White House. In a tweet sent Monday morning, Trump said the presser will cover recent jobs numbers and the economy.

Questions from the press are likely to address alleged comments about the military that were attributed to Trump in a recent article at The Atlantic, as well as the latest Covid-19 numbers.

Will be having a Labor Day News Conference today at the White House, 1:00 P.M. Jobs number, and the Economic comeback, are looking GREAT. Happy Labor Day! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2020

The live stream is available above, courtesy of the White House on YouTube.

