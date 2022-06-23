The January 6 Committee will hold its fifth day of hearings on former President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election and the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET.

The committee’s latest hearing is expected to focus on Trump’s attempts to pressure the Justice Department into helping him overturn his loss to President Joe Biden. The panel will present evidence that Trump tried to get the department to file lawsuits against election fraud on the Trump campaign’s behalf, even though former Attorney General Bill Barr said the president’s rigged election claims were “bullsh*t.”

The hearing will consist of testimony from former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, former acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donohue, and former Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Legal Counsel Stephen Engel. The three are expected to describe how Trump attempted to get the department to advance his claims, and how the ex-president allegedly threatened to fire the department’s leadership if they refused to go along with it.

The three will most likely testify about an Oval Office meeting they had with Trump on January 3rd, wherein the ex-president considered installing Jeffrey Clark — a DOJ official aligned with Trump’s claims — to the head of the department. Trump was warned that replacing Rosen with Clark would lead to mass resignations within the Justice Department, and while Trump did abandon that path, today’s hearing comes amid news that federal law enforcement conducted a search on Clark’s house this week.

Watch above, via ABC.

