WATCH LIVE: Trump Holds Rally in Jacksonville, Florida

President Donald Trump is set to hold a campaign rally in Jacksonville, Florida Thursday evening.

The rally, which will begin at 7 p.m. EST, is being held at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville. It’s one of many rallies the president has held in recent weeks, as his comments at the events have sparked increasing controversy.

At a recent rally, Trump celebrated MSNBC host Ali Velshi getting shot by a rubber bullet and mocked reporters being thrown to the ground by police.

Trump, who has launched attacks on refugees at recent rallies, assailed Rep. Ilhan Omar this week. “She’s telling us how to run our country,” the president said at a rally. “How did you do where you came from? How is your country doing?”

Omar, a United States citizen, fled civil war-torn Somalia when she was 8 years old.

