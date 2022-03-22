WATCH: Major Damage Reported as Large Tornado Tears Through New Orleans

A large tornado ripped through New Orleans on Tuesday evening, and damage is being reported in the the Lower Ninth Ward and elsewhere in the city.

Powerful super cell storms pushed through Texas early Tuesday. By the evening, the systems had made their way east to Louisiana.

WDSU chief meteorologist Margaret Orr reported on a tornado as it touched down in New Orleans just before 6:20 p.m. local time.

On the air, Orr reported on disturbing radar images as she warned those in the viewing area to take cover.

One of the station’s cameras then caught a tornado on the ground in the city. The city’s skyline stood behind ominous images of a potentially deadly storm.

“You can see it,” Orr said through labored breathing. “Ok, folks. Get to your safe place. We’ve got a definite tornado that is moving northeast, Looks like it’s in the Lower 9.”

Shortly after the tornado was reported on the ground, images and video on social media began to show damage.

New Orleans’ Ninth Ward is still struggling following 2005’s Hurricane Katrina.

It is unclear at this time if there are any injuries or deaths.

