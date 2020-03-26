WATCH: Mark Cuban’s Fox News Interview Gets Interrupted By a Skype Call From Ex-Obama Advisor Robert Wolf

Dallas Mavericks owner and Shark Tank star Mark Cuban was in the middle of a Fox News interview when he was interrupted by a call from former Barack Obama economic advisor Robert Wolf

“What are your thoughts about how to reopen the economy, when to reopen the economy? I mean, you’re a business owner yourself,” asked Fox News’s Dana Perino.

“Safety first, you can’t jeopardize the safety of your employees. I mean look, the way companies make decisions about how they treat their employees and stakeholders is going to define their brand for the next decade,” Cuban answered.

“So, even though on one hand you want to try to get back to work, you want the country to get back to work, if something should go wrong, and you know, the virus is going to come back, your company, you’re ruined… You have to put safety first.”

“What about, you know, somebody like the Bruins owner, Jeremy Jacobs, he’s taken some heat, he’s a billionaire himself, but people there are going to be laid off. Temporary furloughs, indefinite salary reductions, is that the type of brand hit you’re talking about?” Perino continued.

Cuban was in the middle of answering her question when he was interrupted by the call from Wolf. The Obama advisor’s photo popped up in the lower right hand corner of the screen, along with his name, as the trademark Skype ring played. The broadcast promptly cut to Perino.

“I think that he was getting a call there. Looks like it might’ve been from somebody really important,” Perino remarked while laughing.

