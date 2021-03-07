WATCH: Meghan and Harry Reveal the Gender of Their Second Child

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently shared their happy news that they were expecting a second child, and revealed on Sunday night in their CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey whether their son Archie would be getting a little brother or sister.

During the first part of the interview, when Winfrey was talking to Markle solo, she had asked about the baby, and Markle said she wanted to wait until Harry joined them to reveal whether they were expecting a boy or girl.

Winfrey congratulated them on the “new addition to your family,” and dove right in. “Meghan said she wanted to wait until you were here to tell us — is it a boy or is it a girl?”

“You can tell her,” Markle said to Harry, who replied, “No, go for it.” Markle again said, “No, no.”

Harry grinned and said, “It’s a girl” as Winfrey squealed with delight. “It’s a girl,” Markle echoed.

“Yes!” said Harry happily, describing feeling “amazing” and “grateful” to be having a child, and now two children. “To have a boy and then a girl, you know, what more can you ask for?”

He also shared that this will complete their family. “We’ve got our family, We’ve got, you know, the four of us and our two dogs, and it’s great.”

“Done. Done? Two is it?” asked Winfrey.

“Done,” said Harry.

“Two is it,” said Markle.

Their daughter is due sometime this summer.

Watch the video above, via CBS.

