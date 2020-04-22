MSNBC’s Kristen Welker had an impressive moment of professionalism on Wednesday when a huge lighting rig almost fell on her while she delivered a report from the White House.

Welker beamed into Andrea Mitchell’s show to talk about President Donald Trump’s call for the country to soon lift social distancing guidelines. During her report, the wind picked up, and Welker had to dodge and sidestep two large pieces of equipment that fell in her direction.

Welker cooly kept her composure despite the accident, but Mitchell was terrified as she interrupted Welker to ask if she was alright.

“We’re okay. It fell in front of me. It’s okay,” Welker said — before delivering the rest of her report with extraordinary stoicism.

UPDATE – 2:00 p.m. ET: Welker was able to humorously reflect on the moment later on Twitter:

