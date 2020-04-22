New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was criticized on Wednesday for announcing that the city would still be holding a July 4th fireworks celebration with Macy’s and that the “show will go on” despite the current coronavirus pandemic.

“Summer’s going to be very different in our city this year, but I can promise you one thing: we’re working with @Macys to find a safe way to celebrate the Fourth of July,” the mayor announced in a tweet.

Summer’s going to be very different in our city this year, but I can promise you one thing: we’re working with @Macys to find a safe way to celebrate the Fourth of July. #AskMyMayor pic.twitter.com/x3X580hpz9 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 22, 2020

“When you think of the summer, when you think of everything we cherish about the summer, there’s one day in particular that stands out because it means so much to all of us, and that’s the Fourth of July,” he added in a video. “And when it comes to the Fourth of July, we always love the beautiful fireworks display that’s put on by Macy’s each year.”

“We know the situation is unclear. We don’t know what things are going to be like in July. We know there’s a lot of questions, a lot of things that will have to be determined between now and then. But one thing we know for sure: We will celebrate the Fourth of July in New York City this year,” he continued. “We will find a way to put on a show that will show people how much we love our country.”

“We don’t know exactly what it’s going to look like yet. There’s a lot of things we’re going to have to work through,” he concluded. “But what we know for sure is this wonderful show will go on.”

The announcement was heavily criticized on social media, with many describing it as tone deaf as fireworks are currently the least of New Yorkers’ concerns.

I’m glad to see our mayor is, as usual, focused on the important things, like working with Macy’s to celebrate July 4. https://t.co/6lNNWJN7Rq — Yaya Dubin (@JADubin5) April 22, 2020

Why are you so bad at this? #AskMyMayor — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) April 22, 2020

If someone wrote a parody of a tone-deaf political dunce, this would be too on the nose. https://t.co/lYEq2GKZO6 — Anthony L. Fisher (@anthonyLfisher) April 22, 2020

Nothing seems more appropriate for the times than the mayor of New York City’s priorities being this far down the toilet https://t.co/2KpgZQcaOl — Cam Kasky (@cameron_kasky) April 22, 2020

De Blasio acts like he manages a theme park called New York City. https://t.co/rrTDWu3ueZ — Larry O’Connor (@LarryOConnor) April 22, 2020

least of my concerns, dude. i assume my neighbors will shoot illegal fireworks off of their roof like they always do and frankly, i don’t need more than that. https://t.co/s2w49H3d30 — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) April 22, 2020

please someone make him stop https://t.co/m3wIitOi0c — Jason Koebler (@jason_koebler) April 22, 2020

Sigh You have to try to be this out of touch No one cares about fireworks Our neighbors are out of work & can’t pay rent Hundreds of NYers are dying a day If you want to be helpful, close the streets to traffic so we can social distance safely & just do whatever Cuomo says https://t.co/vEHgr4rzyB — Zac “Trump Promised 27M Tests By 3/28” Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) April 22, 2020

very difficult to hold back on tweeting every day about what an absolute schmoe the mayor is https://t.co/tqaoChbQMD — Adrianne Jeffries (@adrjeffries) April 22, 2020

yes, the primary concern of New Yorkers rn https://t.co/xa6CduUMit — Dan Saltzstein (@dansaltzstein) April 22, 2020

Macy’s will still put on an expensive fireworks display in New York City this year, de Blasio says, one way or another. Meanwhile: Macy’s furloughed the majority of its 125,000 employees because of the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/nThifZhvxY — Anna Sanders 🌈💌 (@AnnaESanders) April 22, 2020

