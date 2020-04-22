comScore

Bill de Blasio Gets Crushed for Announcing ‘Tone Deaf’ Plans to Hold a Macy’s July 4 Celebration

By Charlie NashApr 22nd, 2020, 1:14 pm

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was criticized on Wednesday for announcing that the city would still be holding a July 4th fireworks celebration with Macy’s and that the “show will go on” despite the current coronavirus pandemic.

“Summer’s going to be very different in our city this year, but I can promise you one thing: we’re working with @Macys to find a safe way to celebrate the Fourth of July,” the mayor announced in a tweet.

“When you think of the summer, when you think of everything we cherish about the summer, there’s one day in particular that stands out because it means so much to all of us, and that’s the Fourth of July,” he added in a video. “And when it comes to the Fourth of July, we always love the beautiful fireworks display that’s put on by Macy’s each year.”

“We know the situation is unclear. We don’t know what things are going to be like in July. We know there’s a lot of questions, a lot of things that will have to be determined between now and then. But one thing we know for sure: We will celebrate the Fourth of July in New York City this year,” he continued. “We will find a way to put on a show that will show people how much we love our country.”

“We don’t know exactly what it’s going to look like yet. There’s a lot of things we’re going to have to work through,” he concluded. “But what we know for sure is this wonderful show will go on.”

The announcement was heavily criticized on social media, with many describing it as tone deaf as fireworks are currently the least of New Yorkers’ concerns.

