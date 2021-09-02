WATCH: New York Gov Hochul Takes Call from NYC Councilman’s Mother During Live Televised Storm Conference

As New York officials held a press conference to address the devastation of Hurricane Ida, there was a brief moment of levity when a New York City councilman was interrupted at the podium by his mother trying to call his cell phone.

I. Daneek Miller, the representative for District 27 in Southeast Queens, was among the officials who spoke at the presser in light of the flash floods and torrential downpours brought about by the storm. Shortly after Miller started his remarks, his phone began to ring, and he said “I bet you this is my mother. Every time you get to a mic…”

Miller showed his phone to Governor Kathy Hochul, who was standing right next to him, before she took it and answered it for him.

“Mom, your son’s okay, he’s doing a press conference,” Hochul said, which drew laughter from everyone around. “We’ve got your little boy in good hands.”

“Oh my gosh,” Miller exclaimed as he and everybody eventually regained composure and moved ahead.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

