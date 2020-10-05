President Donald Trump left Walter Reed Monday, three days after being checked in to be treated for the coronavirus.

His physician said earlier the president “may not be entirely out of the woods yet” and added, “The team and I agree that all his evaluations, and more importantly, his clinical status support the president’s safe return home where he’ll be surrounded by world class medical care 24/7.”

As Trump walked out, one reporter could be heard shouting questions asking “How many of your staff are sick?” and “Do you think you might be a super-spreader?”

The president gave a thumbs-up and a fist pump to the camera before getting in the car.

UPDATE — 7:06 pm ET: As the president returned to the White House, he very noticeably took off his mask.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

