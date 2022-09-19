WATCH: Queen Elizabeth II’s Coffin Lowered in ‘Breathtaking Moment’

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was lowered into the vault at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Monday.

Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum called it “a breathtaking moment.” She also said it was a “heavy and complete” moment.

The queen’s funeral was covered by all the major cable news networks – Fox News, CNN and MSNBC – in addition to the big three (NBC, ABC, CBS). There were live streams from many news outlets.

The queen died on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96 after more than 70 years on the throne, the longest in the history of the British monarchy.

The queen’s coffin was moved from Westminster Hall, where the public passed by her casket over the past four days to pay their final respects in the lying-in-state, to Westminster Abbey, which is also in London, where the funeral occurred. The procession included the new monarch, King Charles III, and other family members walking behind the queen’s casket. President Joe Biden and other world leaders attended the funeral.

Following the service, the coffin was moved to St. George’s Chapel for a committal service. Biden was not in attendance as he already left to return to the United States. The queen is interred next to her parents, King George VI and The Queen Mother Elizabeth; her husband, Prince Philip; and sister, Princess Margaret.

To end the committal service, “God Save the King” was played. The 73-year-old Charles looked on, almost breaking down.

Watch above via Fox News.

