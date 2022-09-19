Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski choked up during MSNBC’s coverage of the royal procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin.

Following Monday’s funeral, the queen’s coffin made its way from Westminster Abbey, where the funeral occurred, to Wellington Arch – both in London – where it was transferred from a carriage to a hearse to go to Windsor Castle, where there’ll be a committal service at St. George’s Chapel at 11 a.m. ET, which will be televised She will be interred next to her parents, King George VI and The Queen Mother Elizabeth; her husband, Prince Philip; and sister, Princess Margaret.

“One could say the big picture for Queen Elizabeth was the small picture in seeing where peace needed to be made, seeing where validation needed to be had … after the death of [Princess] Diana,” she said. “Her facing the cameras and saying what she said. It goes back to the small picture that, as [Financial Times columnist] Ed Luce was talking about, is make sure people are happy.”

Getting emotional, Brzezinski said, “And you just wonder how this will work with Charles.”

The queen died on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne – the longest in the history of the British monarchy.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com