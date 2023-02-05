WATCH: Republican Governor Says Trump ‘Can’t’ Beat Biden … Days After Pledging to Support Him in 2024

Even though New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) promised to support Donald Trump as a potential 2024 GOP nominee, he openly assessed that the former president wouldn’t defeat President Joe Biden in a rematch.

Speaking with ABC’s Jon Karl on Sunday, Sununu addressed recurring speculation about his entry into the 2024 Republican primary. After Sununu played coy about whether he plans to join the fray, Karl cited a new ABC News-Washington Post poll which found that 58 percent of left-leaning voters don’t want Biden to run for re-election, while almost 50 percent of Republicans don’t want Trump nominated again either.

“You saw what our poll said about Trump-Biden,” Karl said. “Do you think Donald Trump can beat Biden?”

“No,” Sununu answered. “I think the 2022 midterms showed us that. Trump is gonna be seen as a very extreme candidate, the country will push back against it. Just look at the results of three months ago, and that shows you where extreme candidates are going to end up falling. It can’t get done. He could get the nomination, but he can’t get it done.”

Sununu has openly jabbed at Trump in the past, though this latest analysis comes days after he said he would back Trump if the ex-president does wind up getting nominated by the GOP. Meanwhile, Trump has refused to pledge his support to a Republican rival who beats him to the nomination.

Watch above via ABC.

