Trump Lashes Out Over ‘Chinese Balloon Situation,’ Claims it ‘NEVER’ Happened on His Watch: ‘FAKE DISINFORMATION!’

Former President Donald Trump is going after President Joe Biden over the Chinese spy balloon which was shot down Saturday off the coast of North Carolina.

In a statement published Sunday to his Truth Social platform, the former president lashed out at reports that three Chinese spy balloons flew over the U.S. during his time in office. He blasted the reports as “FAKE DISINFORMATION,” and claimed that China had “too much respect” to engage in such activities during his tenure.

“The Chinese Balloon situation is a disgrace, just like the Afghanistan horror show, and everything else surrounding the grossly incompetent Biden Administration,” Trump wrote. “They are only good at cheating in elections, and disinformation — and now they are putting out that a Balloon was put up by China during the Trump Administration, in order to take the ‘heat’ off the slow moving Biden fools. China had too much respect for ‘TRUMP’ for this to have happened, and it NEVER did. JUST FAKE DISINFORMATION!”

In a statement, the Department of Defense said that Chinese spy balloons flew over the U.S. “at least three times” on Trump’s watch. However, Trump allies argue that the previous flights did not last nearly as long as this week’s, nor did they fly over sensitive sites.

