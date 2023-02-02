Trump Refuses to Commit to Backing the Republican Nominee in 2024

Former President Donald Trump refused to say he would support the 2024 Republican nominee for president, assuming it isn’t him.

In an interview with Hugh Hewitt, Trump — once again — harped about his former U.N. ambassador, Nikki Haley, running for president after pledging she wouldn’t run against Trump. After calling Haley “a very ambitious person,” Trump was asked about how Hewitt spoke to Larry Hogan (R) earlier in the day, who is also openly considering a 2024 run.

The former Maryland governor said he would support whoever the Republican Party nominates in 2024, even though he refused to back Trump in 2020. Thus, Hewitt asked Trump “if you’re not the nominee, will you support whoever the GOP nominee is?”

“It would depend,” Trump answered. “I would give you the same answer I gave in 2016 during the debate…It would have to depend on who the nominee was.”

As Trump said, his answer harkens back to the Fox News debate of 2015 where he refused to pledge his support for whoever won the Republican primary. The former president’s attacks on his 2024 Republican rivals come as a recent poll found that a significant chunk of the GOP would back him in a third party run, which would be hugely detrimental to the eventual GOP nominee.

Watch above via The Hugh Hewitt Show.

