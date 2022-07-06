WATCH: Sky News Kept a Running Count of All the British MPs Who Resigned Amid Boris Johnson Testifying Before Committee

Sky News kept a running count of the members of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government who have resigned amid Johnson testifying in front of a committee.

Twitter observers — including Discourse editor and co-owner Jack Mirkinson — pointed out the ticker that was on Sky News as Johnson was testifying in front of the Liaison Committee, which oversees the House of Common’s select committees. Johnson was answering questions about matters of public policy including the war in Ukraine. The issue of the resignations came up during the hearing.

lol sky news has a running tally of resignations during boris johnson’s hearing and it keeps ticking up while he’s talking pic.twitter.com/aFGK9YWfVi — Jack Mirkinson (@jackmirkinson) July 6, 2022

At press time, 38 MPs have resigned including two Cabinet members.

Johnson has come under fire for appointing Chris Pincher to a senior government position despite apparently being informed of sexual misconduct allegations against him in 2019. Pincher has denied the allegations. He has since resigned from the position and has been suspended from the Conservative Party.

Johnson has also come under fire for having parties at the prime minister’s residence during the Covid pandemic while the rest of the United Kingdom faced severe restrictions that included lockdowns. The scandal is known as “Partygate.”

The ticker is still on Sky News despite the committee hearing having concluded, as can be watched above.

Watch above, via Sky News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com