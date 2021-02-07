WATCH: SNL Cold Open Parodies Pandemic-Themed Super Bowl Ads

Saturday Night Live’s cold open parodied Super Bowl ads ahead of the big game on Sunday — while also highlighting the deep political divide in our country.

Actor Kenan Thompson playing broadcaster James Brown opened the segment by cracking a joke about all the chickens that will be murdered due to the Super Bowl.

“But today, we come together in a spirit of unity to watch football. And murder billions of chickens for their delicious wings,” Thompson playing a Brown lookalike stated.

Other sportscasters, including actor Chris Redd playing Nate Burleson, Mikey Day playing Phil Sims, and Beck Bennett playing Boomer Esiason joined in on the discussion.

The sportscasters then explored potential Super Bowl ads that would appear to progressives and others that would hit home for conservatives.

Notably, the conservative ad was one for Papa Johns, which mocked the “Pizzagate” conspiracy theory and wrapped with the ad telling liberals to get their pizza over at “Hillary’s Pizza,” showing a logo with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

The segment concluded with the characters making predictions about what will happen at the Super Bowl this year.

“COVID will thank the crowd for an amazing opportunity,” said one sportscaster.

Watch above, via NBC.

