Saturday Night Live’s cold open featured Vice President Mike Pence getting his coronavirus vaccine, and a new cast member portraying Joe Biden after several weeks of Jim Carrey in the role of the president-elect.

Beck Bennett played Pence, and Mikey Day was the doctor administering the vaccine.

“I’m sure all Americans are excited to see me,” said Bennett’s Pence, “the guy who let Covid spread everywhere, get one of the first vaccines.”

“Before we begin,” he continued, “I just want to reassure the American people that this vaccine is completely safe and harmless. And that’s why President Trump refuses to take it or talk about it. Instead, he sent me here to be his…uh, what do you call it?”

“Human shield?” quipped Day’s doctor.

Pence continued, commenting that he was “rocking short sleeves for this” and thanking Americans “for trusting President Trump with your health — he may not be doing president anymore, but he still cares deeply about not going to prison.”

Pence was given a lollipop for being a good boy getting his shot, and then Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris showed up.

“How did you get into the White House?” asked a shocked Pence.

“I won more votes,” Harris replied as the studio audience cheered.

Alex Moffat then made his debut as Biden, coming in wearing a boot on his foot and walking slowly with a cane, then swiftly rolling into a somersault and popping up again, reminiscent of Gene Wilder’s performance as Willy Wonka.

“Joe, you look different somehow,” said Pence, a nod to the recasting.

“Yep. I’m like Colonel Sanders. Every time you see me, I’m a different guy. There’s a good chance that by this time next year, I’m going to be Mario Lopez. Where the vaccine at?”

