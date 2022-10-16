WATCH: Steny Hoyer Believes Democrats Could Take Trump to Court Over Jan. 6 Subpoena

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) told MSNBC host Rev. Al Sharpton on his show Politics Nation that he expects House Democrats to seek enforcement of the subpoena issued by the January 6th Committee requesting the testimony of former President Donald Trump.

Sharpton asked Hoyer about Trump’s subpoena following a discussion related to the chances of Democrats retaining their slim majority in the House. Sharpton said that the Democratic Party’s chances of retaining the majority are low, but Hoyer pushed back against that notion.

Sharpton then pivoted to the recent subpoena, issued by the Committee with unanimous support from all nine members and announced by Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) on Thursday. He asked Hoyer whether Democrats would be able to ensure that Trump complies with the order, specifically before November, when Democrats are at risk of losing their majority in either or both chambers of Congress in the 2022 midterms.

If they were to no longer hold a controlling majority in the House, Democrats would be unable to seek further legal action after the current session of Congress ends in December without sufficient Republican support. Sharpton referenced noncommittal comments made by Reps. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) and Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) in other TV appearances regarding the possibility of trying to force Trump to testify.

Trump has already made several social media posts questioning the motivations of the subpoena and the January 6th Committee since its issuance was announced, but there has been no clear indication regarding whether he plans to comply or not.

Here’s how Hoyer responded to Sharpton’s questioning:

Al Sharpton: Let me bring this to you, congressman. Two of your colleagues in the House, Stephanie Murphy and Adam Kinzinger, both of whom sit on the January 6th committee, told Sunday morning shows today that the panel has yet to determine its next steps if Donald Trump does not comply with its subpoena. What can Congressional Democrats do if the former president tries to run out the clock of this subpoena, hoping Republicans take Congress in November? Steny Hoyer: Well, It’s very difficult because time is short, but we’re gonna treat him just as we would any other citizen that refuses to testify: go to court and ask that that individual be held in contempt and be ordered to testify. The former president is not above the law anymore than the president is above the law. Al Sharpton: Democrats are prepared to go to court and ask for the subpeona to be enforced, if that becomes necessary? Steny Hoyer: Rev, I think… from my standpoint, I haven’t talked to the committee about it, I don’t speak for the committee. They obviously don’t to make a judgment until they know for sure what actions former President Trump is going to take, but yes, I think that is an action which from my standpoint, ought to be taken.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com