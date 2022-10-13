Trump Responds to Select Committee Subpoena By Bragging About Jan. 6 Crowd Size, Bashing Pelosi

Shortly after the January 6 Committee voted to issue a subpoena for Donald Trump, the ex-president posted a video and three statements (so far) on his Truth Social in response.

Initially, Trump followed up the committee hearing with multiple posts to his Truth account unrelated to January 6, mostly consisting of links to articles on a variety of subjects including Hungary, inflation, the midterms, and so on. He then posted articles related to the Mar-a-Lago raid, articles about past presidents and their own documents, and mixed in some objections to the hearings, such as calling Cassidy Hutchison‘s previous testimony a “hoax” and linking to a Daily Caller article.

Eventually, he directly addressed the day’s events and, somewhat echoing a Fox News discussion with Marc Thiessen, Byron York, and Andy McCarthy, said that if the Committee wanted his testimony they could have asked for it much sooner.

“Why didn’t the Unselect Committee ask me to testify months ago? Why did they wait until the very end, the final moments of their last meeting?” Trump ranted. “Because the Committee is a total ‘BUST’ that has only served to further divide our Country which, by the way, is doing very badly – A laughing stock all over the World?”

He quickly followed that up with a second post, saying the committee “knowingly failed to examine the massive voter fraud” in 2020 and outright calling that the “reason for what took place on January 6th.”

He then made a pass-the-buck attempt he’s made before, saying that Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) failed to act. The Speaker and Sen. Chuck Schumer featured prominently in Thursday’s new batch of never before seen footage from that day pleading with governors and the Pentagon to send law enforcement to their aid.

As for the video Trump posted, it was generically about January 6 and the Select Committee, but not specific to today’s hearings. It begins with Trump bragging about the size of his rally crowd on that day, which he’s been doing at subsequent rallies including just this month. It goes on to include clips from television including comments made by Rachel Maddow earlier this year that got a lot of attention on the right.

Watch the video above via Rumble and Truth Social.

