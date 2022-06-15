WATCH: The Excruciatingly Awkward Tech-Addled First Minutes of Greta Van Susteren’s New Show

Greta Van Susteren’s debut on Newsmax got off to a rough start when tech problems foiled her attempts to hold an interview with Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA).

Tuesday evening was Van Susteren’s first night hosting her new show, The Record, and after her lead-in, she tried to speak to Grassley about inflation and the impact of rising costs around the country. Van Susteren asked Grassley if there is a bipartisan solution for the country’s economic woes, but the conversation was immediately beset by audio problems because the senator told her “you’ll have to come through clearer than you have so far. I couldn’t make out what you’re saying.”

“I’m asking you, sir, that people are suffering so much from gas prices, food prices,” Van Susteren said in a louder voice. “What can Republicans and Democrats — what are they willing to do together, and what can they do together to help the economy?”

“I’m sorry,” Grassley responded. “It’s all muffled. It sounds like you’re talking to me, I just can’t hear anything you’ve got to ask me. I’m sorry.”

Van Susteren sheepishly smiled and tried to power through, even as she remarked “this is our first night on air. As you can imagine, we have some — apparently some gremlins in the system, trying to get the question off to you.”

Van Susteren tried to ask her question once more, but Grassley still couldn’t hear her properly, so she gave up and moved ahead with the show. Eventually, Van Susteren was able to bring Grassley back on after fixing the issue, and she thanked him by saying “you’re a good sport to stick around as we deal with our audio problems our first night.”

Grassley responded that he was “glad to be back with you again, it’s just like old times” before delving into his criticisms for the Biden administration’s economic policy.

[H/T Jason Campbell]

Watch above, via Newsmax.

