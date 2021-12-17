Kim Potter, the Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright, broke down on the witness stand on Friday when she testified about the moment she used her gun instead of her taser.

Potter, who is White, fatally shot Wright, a Black man, during a traffic stop in April. Police said he had expired registration on his license plate. After discovering he had an outstanding warrant, police tried to take Wright into custody, but Wright got back into his car as he resisted officers trying to handcuff him.

“We were trying to keep him from driving away,” said Potter on the witness stand in her trial, where she faces a count each of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter.

“I remember yelling ‘taser, taser, taser!’ and nothing happened, and then he told me I shot him,” said an emotional Potter moments later, referring to a fellow officer informing her of having shot Wright.

Emotionally distraught, Potter then put her hands over her face and broke down. She grabbed for a tissue, wiped her eyes with it, and continued to break down.

“Can you proceed,” asked Potter’s defense attorney, Earl Gray.

“Yeah, it’s fine,” said Potter.

If convicted, Potter faces a maximum 10 years in prison and $20,000 fine.

Watch above, via CNN.

