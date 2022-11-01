WATCH: Trump Ex Says ‘Yes’ Trump Absolutely Told Her She Got Intelligence From ‘Her White Side’ — Confirms Maggie Haberman

Model and Trump ex Kara Young has confirmed that former President Donald Trump told her she got her intelligence from her father’s side of the family — “the white side” — when they were dating.

Maggie Haberman dominated the political media for months with her controversial but much-buzzed-about book Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America. Now, one of the many explosive revelations in the book has been confirmed.

Haberman has spoken out about Trump’s racism, including a recent Book TV episode in which she detailed Trump’s remark to his then-girlfriend:

JONATHAN ALTER: Really or not? I mean, some of the big public things like birtherism was pretty thoroughly racist. But there are detailed other details you have like. I didn’t know that he had a girlfriend before. Just before Melania. MAGGIE HABERMAN: Overlapping with her. Overlapping with Melania. JONATHAN ALTER: Half Black father was white. Mother was Black. And he, what did he say about her? MAGGIE HABERMAN: He met her parents and he told her that she got her beauty from her mom and her brains from her dad or “the white side.”

In the book, the story is presented literally as a parenthetical:

(Weeks after meeting Young’s parents , Trump told her that she had gotten her beauty from her mother and her intelligence ” from her dad , the white side . ” He laughed as he said it ; Young told him that wasn’t something to joke about.)

On Tuesday morning’s edition of Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend, Inside Edition host Debra Norville revealed to anchor Natalie Taylor that in her first interview about her time with Trump, Kara Young confirmed the story — and revealed what she said to him — and promised more revelations:

NATALIE TAYLOR: We’re actually talking about someone who dated former President Trump as well airing tonight, correct? DEBRA NORVILLE: That’s right. NATALIE TAYLOR: Yeah. Yeah. DEBRA NORVILLE: Kara Young was a supermodel back in the nineties. She went out with Trump for a couple of years in between Marla and Melania, those two marriages. And she’s never talked about that time together. She’s biracial. Her mother was Black, is Black, her father’s white. And she sits down with me to talk about a comment that’s in the new Maggie Haberman — Haberman book called Confidence Man. There’s a quote in there in which Trump is quoted as saying now he had met Kara’s parents that she gets her beauty from her mother and quote, her intelligence from her father, the white side, end quote. I asked Kara, did he say that? She said, “Yep. I was standing right there when he did.” She says she admonished him. She said, “You can’t talk like that. That’s, that’s mean.” And she also talks about some other situations that some point to as evidence that if Donald Trump were to decide to run for president again, some say among the many bits of baggage that he’d have to take into that contest would be the accusation that he’s racist. And there are moments that Miss Young talks about in our conversation in which she addresses that very question. It is very interesting. The very first time that she has ever spoken about her time with the then-future president.

Watch above via WFTS.

