Former Dr. Oz Colleague Claims Candidate Recently Distanced Himself from Trump, Called McConnell ‘Leader of the Republican Party’

Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz recently distanced himself from former President Donald Trump, a former colleague claimed.

Trump has campaigned with Oz and his endorsement is the most significant of Oz’s campaign as he runs against Democrat John Fetterman.

Oz’s campaign has not been without controversy, and he reportedly reached out to former colleagues in an effort to get them to clear up rumors that he was responsible for the inhumane treatment of dogs in medical research at Columbia University. Oz has denied any wrongdoing.

Eric Rose, the chief of cardiac surgery at Columbia University’s medical program, worked with Oz in 2003 as the former television host’s superior and received a call from Oz just three weeks ago, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

Rose told the paper he refused to help and voiced frustration with Oz’s politics and his relationship to Trump.

“He said to me, Trump isn’t the leader of the party. He told me that Mitch McConnell is the leader of the Republican Party,” Rose said.

Rose also claimed Oz predicted Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano “won’t win” his race.

Oz’s campaign confirmed to the Post that Oz reached out to former colleagues in recent weeks, but denied he made the comments about Trump, McConnell, and Mastriano attributed to him by Rose.

“Doctor Oz never said any of those things, and it’s irresponsible and frankly pathetic that The Washington Post falsely attributes them to him,” Oz campaign spokesperson Barney Keller said.

Trump does not have a terribly positive relationship with McConnell, frequently insulting the Kentucky senator in statements through his Truth Social platform. He’s also attacked McConnell’s wife, Elaine Chao.

“He has a DEATH WISH. Must immediately seek help and advise from his China loving wife, Coco Chow!” the former president wrote about the couple last month.

