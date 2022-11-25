WATCH: Walmart Shooting Survivor Gives Harrowing Account on CNN

A survivor of the shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake Bay, Virginia, gave a harrowing account on CNN of what she witnessed.

On Tuesday night, according to police, overnight manager Andre Bing, 31, opened fire with a pistol in the break room, killing six employees.

Jessie Wilczewski was only on her fifth day on the job when the tragedy happened.

Appearing on CNN’s Erin Burnett OutFront on Wednesday, she told fill-in anchor Erica Hill that she and other team members were in the break room when Bing, whose name she didn’t say, fired his pistol.

“At first it didn’t even look real; it didn’t register as real. The only thing that made it real was the vibrations hitting your chest and the ringing from the gun going off,” said Wilczewski. “And it just kept going and going and going. And I got under the table, and he left the room and went left down the hallway.”

She recalled the gunman having his gun on her forehead and telling her to go home.

“And I got up real slow and tried not to look at everybody on the ground. And I had to touch the door, which was covered. And I walked out the double doors to where you can see the aisles in Walmart,” said Wilczewski. “And I made it right to where the egg aisle starts, and I just remember gripping my bag and thinking, if he’s going to shoot me in the back, well, he’s going to have to try really hard because I’m running, and I booked it. I booked it, and I didn’t stop until I got to my car. And then I had a meltdown in my car.”

Wilczewski said she only talked with Bing once, bringing up her kid and the kid’s age, which Bing said was “cute.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com