Watergate’s John Dean Thinks Criminal Case is Likely After ‘Powerful’ New Jan 6 Testimonies: ‘Trump Is In Trouble’

John Dean, the former White House counsel to Richard Nixon who provided key testimony in the Watergate investigation, predicts former President Donald Trump and others could be facing a criminal case once the January 6 congressional hearings have wrapped up.

Dean joined CNN on Tuesday and called the latest witnesses for the congressional subcommittee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot “powerful,” referring to former Oath Keepers spokesman Jason Van Tatenhove and Stephen Ayres, who was among those to illegally enter the Capitol that day.

I thought they were powerful witnesses because they were speaking from the heart. This is what they felt. This is how they had performed. They know they had made a mistake. They’ve rethought their position now and they realize the power of this man. They were really classic authoritarian followers.

Dean added Trump knows how to “push the buttons” of his supporters.

The former White House counsel also said the Department of Justice could very well take the evidence presented thus far and have an easy time making one based on testimonies linking Trump to the Capitol riot. Ayres, for instance, testified he immediately left the Capitol after Trump tweeted for his supporters to leave. He had earlier testified that he thought Trump would be joining his supporters at the Capitol. Van Tatenhove also claimed the Oath Keepers meant for January 6 to be an “armed revolution.”

Dean predicted “Trump is in trouble” and said he and many of his supporters could end up before a grand jury before too long.

I think a criminal case is going to come out of it. And I don’t see how the line prosecutors at the department of justice can’t take a lot of this evidence and use it, a lot of these people who are involved in this are going to be in front of a grand jury if they’re not already. And Trump is in trouble. Trump is in trouble.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com