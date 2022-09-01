‘We GOT It!’ Fox Hosts Erupt After Jessica Tarlov Points Out Trump Just Declared He Be Named Winner of 2020 Election

Thursday’s episode of Fox News’s The Five, the top-rated show on cable news, got heated after co-host Jessica Tarlov offered a defense of President Joe Biden’s “semi-fascism” comments and tried to note that former President Donald Trump called for the 2020 election to be overturned this week and he be declared the winner.

After Judge Jeanine Pirro lit into Biden’s remarks saying, “Hate is hate. Hate leads to violence and that leads to retaliation. He’s failed to unify the country and now he’s dividing it even more.”

Tarlov was given the floor to respond and argued that divisive rhetoric is not new to Biden and that perhaps Biden has a point.

Tarlov then spoke about an “insult personally lobbed at me over and over” by Republicans.

“They talk about whether you’re a Democratic socialist or a socialist. If they’re in charge, the country is going to turn to Venezuela. And you look at famed communists and socialists throughout time now, Stalin, Castro, those guys are pretty bad, too,” noting Biden isn’t the only one comparing voters to authoritarians.

“And I get it that fascism, because people think of Hitler, hits a particular note and it does for me as well. And maybe it’s not a good thing to have these names floating around in the ether whatsoever, but it is important to call a spade a spade,” she continued.

“And former President Trump, who, by the way, the reason we’re talking about him is because he won’t stop talking. He won’t get off social…” she continued before being interrupted.

“They raided his house,” jumped in Brian Kilmeade.

“They did not raid his house, they executed a search warrant,” shot back Tarlov before everyone began talking over each other.

Pirro argued it was a raid as the FBI showed up armed.

“Did they show up at 6:30 in the morning and make him stand outside and in his panties? Right. He wasn’t even there when this happened,” Tarlov shot back.

“I don’t think he wears panties,” joked Greg Gutfeld.

“But Trump called earlier this week for the overturning of the 2020 election and to be declared the, quote, ‘rightful winner,’” Tarlov said, finally making her point.

“We get it1” shot back Gutfeld.

“You get it?” shot back Tarlov adding, “But that’s just to say to me, we get it when everyone else is…” she added as Gutfeld interjected.

“Yeah, but what you’re doing is…” Gutfeld said, as Tarlov shot back, “I am making a good argument?”

“No, no, no. You’re smearing a large group of people because of one day. And I’m asking, where were you guys when people’s buildings were being burned down, when dozens of people were killed, when neighbors were really you guys didn’t say a damn thing because it was your side doing it,” Gutfeld responded passionately.

“So enough of this stuff about January 6th, everybody, there’s nobody on the right that thinks that’s a good thing!” he added.

“January 6th has not come out of my mouth. And, you know, until you said it,” Tarlov hit back.

“And, you know, who does think it’s an okay thing? Donald Trump, who called into Newsmax today and he said that he’s helping out people who participate in January 6th, paying their lawyers’ fees,” she added.

“How do you watch Newsmax?” Gutfeld replied in jest.

“I read it on Twitter. I did not watch. So let’s be fair here,” Tarlov continued.

As Gutfeld move on to the next segment he added, “That was lively. Lively!”

Watch the full clip above

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com