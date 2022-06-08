‘We Hide Behind Doors Because They Work’: House Republican Hails the Potential That Doors Have to Mitigate Mass Shootings

During a floor speech on Wednesday, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) praised doors for the potential they have when it comes to mitigating the casualties wrought by mass shooters.

Biggs spoke ahead of a vote on a gun violence bill taking place in the wake of recent mass shootings, including one in Uvalde, Texas that killed 19 elementary schoolers and two teachers.

The Protecting Our Kids Act passed 223-204 and if enacted would raise the minimum age requirement to buy semiautomatic rifles from 18 to 21. It also contains a provision cracking down on sales of large-capacity magazines, as well as other measures.

It is not expected to pass the Senate.

Speaking on the House floor, Biggs railed against the legislation and said Democrats “don’t care about Second Amendment rights.”

The congressman said teachers should be allowed to carry firearms instead. Later, he talked about the need to “harden the schools” in terms of the physical security of the buildings. Democrats have largely panned the idea and focused mainly on gun control.

“And you say, ‘Well, we don’t want to talk about doors,’ he continued. “What do we do? We hide behind doors because they work. You can harden schools and make them work, you can arm guards and make them work and make children safer.”

House Republicans delivered several colorful speeches against the legislation. On Wednesday, Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) suggested that mass shootings could be stopped by having prayer in school and not taking God’s name in vain.

“Look, maybe if we heard more prayers from leaders of this country instead of taking God’s name in vain, we wouldn’t have the mass killings like we didn’t have before prayer was eliminated from school,” Gohmert said.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

