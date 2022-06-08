Louie Gohmert Suggests Mass Shootings Happen Because ‘Prayer Was Eliminated from School’

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) said during a floor speech on Wednesday that more prayer is needed in order to prevent mass shootings.

Gohmert’s remarks came amid the ongoing debate in Congress about what if anything is to be done in response to mass shootings in recent weeks, months, and years. Two weeks ago, 19 children and two teachers were murdered by an 18-year-old gunman in Uvalde, Texas.

Uvalde-born actor Matthew McConaughey appeared on Capitol Hill and at the White House yesterday to advocate for a handful of modest gun control measures.

Republicans, meanwhile, have said schools need to be designed in a way to prevent mass shootings.

“It’s been difficult in debate last week and even today to be told that we have no courage, “Gohmert stated. “We were told in debate last week, ‘Don’t want to hear any more about social media, violent video games, Hollywood, mental illness.’ And they sure don’t want to hear any more about prayers. They’re disgusted hearing about prayers.”

The congressman was referencing the criticism that some liberals heap on politicians for sending “thoughts and prayers” after mass shootings in lieu of legislative action.

“Look, maybe if we heard more prayers from leaders of this country instead of taking God’s name in vain, we wouldn’t have the mass killings like we didn’t have before prayer was eliminated from school,” Gohmert added.

In 1962, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that school-led prayer in public education institutions violates the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment. The opinion in the case, Engel v. Vitale, was 7-1 (as two justices did not participate).

Students may still pray in school of their own volition, however.

