‘We Know That’s Not True’: CNN’s Brianna Keilar Confronts White House NatSec Advisor on Biden Afghanistan Comments

CNN’s Brianna Keilar confronted White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan Sunday over claims from President Joe Biden just two days ago on the evacuations in Afghanistan.

During his Friday press conference, Biden was asked about potentially sending troops into Kabul to “evacuate Americans who haven’t been able to get to the airport safely.”

He responded by saying, “We have no indication that they haven’t been able to get in Kabul through the airport.”

Correspondents from multiple news outlets said that was absolutely not the case, and Keilar brought it up directly to Sullivan.

She showed Biden saying, “We know no circumstance where American citizens are carrying an American passport are trying to get through to the airport… To the best of our knowledge, the Taliban checkpoints, they are letting through people showing American passports.”

“We know that’s not true,” Keilar said. “We know there are many instances where that has not been true. And the Pentagon has acknowledged that as well. He also said that al-Qaeda is gone from Afghanistan. But, of course, from the UN, from the Joint Chiefs, we know that is also untrue. Why is he misleading with his words here?”

Sullivan pushed back on the part about al-Qaeda, saying it does not “represent… a threat to the United States homeland,” but could in the future.

As for the Americans in Kabul, Sullivan said, “What the president has consistently directed his team to do, and what he has explained, in fact, in that very press conference, is that if there are any issues with the movement of Americans through the city, we have dealt with those cases one by one and resolved them, when that information is presented to us.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

