‘We Will Certainly Be Making News’: Reliable Sources Producer Addresses Final Show on Internal Call

The senior producer of the freshly axed CNN media show Reliable Sources, Jamie Maglietta, said during a Friday editorial call that the final episode of the show, which will air on Sunday, will be one to watch as the team “will certainly be making news.”

According to a CNN insider who was on the call, the network’s new president, Chris Licht, began his remarks by praising Brian Stelter, the longtime media reporter and host of Reliable Sources, who announced his exit from the network on Thursday.

“I really appreciate all that Brian has done to build the beat for CNN,” Licht said of Stelter, whose exit comes as Licht vows to retool the network in a bid to make it less ideological. Stelter was a prominent critic of former President Donald Trump and the MAGA movement in recent years and had become a major target of right-wing vitriol.

“He’s a great human being and a good person. I wish him all the best on his new venture,” Licht added of Stelter and went on to address ongoing changes at the network.

“This is a time of change, and I know that it’s unsettling,” Licht said, addressing what the Daily Beast described as “outrage” at the network over Stelter’s ouster. “There will be more changes and you might not understand it or like it all.”

“Give us some time, see how things develop, and then give us feedback,” Licht added, asking his employees to hold their fire for now.

Reliable Sources’ executive producer Jon Auerbach was unable to make the call, which is why Maglietta spoke in his place and hyped the final episode as must-see TV.

“I have to admit, we were a little bit busy yesterday, so we don’t have a list of topics yet.,” Maglietta, an 11-year veteran of CNN, said on the call.

“But, we will certainly be making news,” she boasted.

“We will have some famous Reliable Sources guests on this grand finale,” she added, before praising the show’s staff.

“And before I wrap, I just wanted to say thank you. Thank you to everyone who has worked on this show, pitched ideas, appeared as guests, and made our show stronger.”

