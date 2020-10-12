White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said nothing would change about Donald Trump’s campaign rallies even though the president just came off his coronavirus infection.

On Monday, McEnany sat for an interview with Fox & Friends, and Brian Kilmeade noted how Trump intends to hold rallies around the country in the coming days. To this point, Kilmeade asked, “will anything be different, Kayleigh, in terms of the distance and more, I guess, more deliberate when it comes to putting on masks?”

McEnany’s answer:

We will have the same policies that we’ve had in place. The campaign has always handed out masks, encouraged people to wear them, provided hand sanitizer. Ultimately, you have a right in this country to show up and express your political viewpoint, that’s why we have peaceful protests. You can’t have one standard for the protesters out there on one side, but not for those wanting to express their First Amendment rights in support of this president.

The press secretary’s comments come just after the White House’s super-spreader event that resulted in her, Trump, and numerous top Republicans getting infected with the coronavirus. The president has been repeatedly criticized for failing to uphold public safety guidelines throughout the pandemic. Trump has already gone back to minimizing Covid’s viral spread even after his diagnosis led to him getting hospitalized for three days.

Watch above, via Fox News.

