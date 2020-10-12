Olivia Troye, a former homeland security adviser to Vice President Mike Pence, accused President Donald Trump of protecting “white supremacists” and “Trump extremists” after the president said the FBI should focus on violent left-wing militant groups.

After Trump tweeted on Monday, “The FBI and Law Enforcement must focus their energy on ANTIFA and the Radical Left, those who have spent the summer trying to burn down poorly run Democrat Cities throughout the USA!” Troye responded by accusing the president of protecting extremists.

The FBI and Law Enforcement must focus their energy on ANTIFA and the Radical Left, those who have spent the summer trying to burn down poorly run Democrat Cities throughout the USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

“As former homeland security advisor to the @VP, I know-anytime white supremacists or Trump extremists do something that goes against the President’s message of “law & order”, the White House enforces false narratives to protect them,” she claimed. “This POTUS tweet is the latest example.”

As former homeland security advisor to the @VP, I know-anytime white supremacists or Trump extremists do something that goes against the President’s message of “law & order”, the White House enforces false narratives to protect them. This POTUS tweet is the latest example.⬇️ https://t.co/3NqndrGALX — Olivia of Troye (@OliviaTroye) October 12, 2020

Troye was ousted from the White House in August and has since endorsed 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Biden himself condemned Antifa violence last month.

After being asked, “Do you condemn Antifa?” Biden said, “Yes I do, abso — violence, no matter who it is.”

