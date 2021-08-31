‘We’re Done’: Sidney Powell Flees Interview After Being Grilled on False Election Claims

Former Donald Trump “Kraken” lawyer Sidney Powell briefly ran away from a reporter who scrutinized her for unsubstantiated 2020 election claims against Smartmatic.

Sarah Ferguson interviewed Powell recently for the Australian Broadcast Company’s upcoming series: Fox and the Big Lie. The two-part documentary looks at how Fox News amplified Powell and other members of Trump’s legal team who advanced the former president’s bogus claims that the 2020 election was corrupted through mass voter fraud. Powell and Fox are both facing defamation lawsuits from election tech companies Smartmatic and Dominion over these election conspiracy theories. Fox News has filed motion to dismiss both lawsuits, citing First Amendment protections.

Among those false claims and conspiracy theories: that Smartmatic owns Dominion (it doesn’t) and that Smartmatic flipped votes from Biden to Trump in multiple states (Smartmatic operated in just one California county during the 2020 election).

Ferguson first questioned Powell on how many states Smartmatic operated in during the election.

“I don’t even know the exact numbers,” Powell said.

This seemed to astonish Ferguson, who said Powell must’ve known the answer given her myriad of wild accusations against the company.

Ferguson referred to her reporting that Smartmatic only had a voting systems contract to operate in LA county during the 2020 election.

“I think they’re involvement’s probably a lot bigger than that,” Powell responded. When asked what information she has to back up that assertion, Powell instead asked Ferguson “do you work for Smartmatic?”

“You’ve made an allegation against Smartmatic, that they stole a presidential election,” Ferguson reminded her. “I think it’s incumbent on both of us to know what Smartmatic’s involvement was.”

Powell continued to stand by her claims, so Ferguson eventually asked Powell about the claim that Smartmatic owns Dominion. “How do you justify such a basic factual error?” Ferguson asked.

“I’m gonna stop this interview,” Powell responded, and sure enough, she walked off set proclaiming “we’re done.”

The interview eventually got back on track, Ferguson pressed Powell on her claims that the election was defrauded through a conspiratorial “bloodless coup” involving thousands of Americans. This led to Powell scoffing when asked “Do you ever hear yourself and think it sounds ridiculous?””

Watch above, via Australian Broadcast Company.

