‘What a Sweet Kid’: Tucker Carlson Repeatedly Praises Kyle Rittenhouse’s Character as Interview Airs

As Tucker Carlson showed his exclusive interview with Kyle Rittenhouse Monday night, he made a point of effusively praising Rittenhouse’s character and called him a “sweet kid.”

He set up the interview by telling viewers Rittenhouse is “bright, decent, sincere, dutiful, and hardworking — exactly the kind of person you’d want many more of in your country.”

Later on, after part of the interview aired, Carlson said, “What a sweet kid. I think that comes through loud and clear.”

“He seems confused by the descriptions of this case as pertaining somehow to race.”

Minutes later, following footage of Rittenhouse cracking a joke in their interview, Carlson added, “Imagine putting that kid in jail. One of the very few people in downtown Kenosha that night who was there for the right reasons, who was trying to help, who was trying to bring order out of disorder, who was trying to protect rather than destroy.”

He followed up later by again talking about Rittenhouse as “a working-class kid who sincerely believes in America.

“His community falls apart, and he tries his best to do the right thing at a time when nobody else in his community is doing the right thing.”

As the last part of the interview aired on his show, Carlson ended with this observation:

Hard to imagine you could’ve watched the whole trial and then watched those 48 minutes and come away thinking Kyle Rittenhouse is a monster. Just the opposite, actually. As we said, this is a boy who sincerely believed in the promises of America. Do the right thing, be honest, worked hard to turn himself into the police. Their response? They pepper-sprayed him.

You can watch some of those moments above, via Fox News.

