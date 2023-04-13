‘What an Embarrassment!’ Brian Kilmeade Praises Washington Post, NYT for ‘Doing a Better Job’ on ‘Discord Leaks’ Than US Intel

Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade bashed federal investigators by accusing them of doing less than the media to address the leak of classified documents from the Pentagon.

Fox & Friends kicked things off on Thursday by diving into the Washington Post’s report on the man who was allegedly responsible for the leak. Lucas Tomlinson ran through the core details of the story on “O.G.,” the anti-government, gun enthusiast leader of a Discord server where he posted the documents in an apparent attempt to show off to young teenagers.

Tomlinson also wrapped in The New York Times’ latest reporting on what the documents show about America’s intelligence-gathering against Russian intelligence. According to the Times, Russia’s Federal Security Service has been in a dispute with the Russian military, accusing the Defense Ministry of concealing how many casualties they’ve taken over the course of their invasion into Ukraine.

As Tomlinson said that the Senate will be briefed on the leaked documents when they reconvene, Kilmeade asked him “how is this playing in the Pentagon?”

“What an embarrassment that it happened,” Kilmeade said. “And the Washington Post and New York Times doing a better job investigating than our intelligence operatives, the FBI specifically.”

“There’s no question it’s deeply embarrassing for the U.S. government and the intelligence agencies,” Tomlinson replied. He then noted the outstanding questions of who had access to the classified documents, given that there are over 300 million Americans with varying kinds of security clearance.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com