What in the World? Tucker Carlson Claims Carl Bernstein ‘Literally Participated in an FBI Operation’ to Bring Down Nixon

Tucker Carlson claimed former Washington Post reporter Carl Bernstein – of Watergate fame – “literally participated in an FBI operation” to take down Richard Nixon.

During a monologue on Tuesday about the classified documents found in President Joe Biden’s office at the University of Pennsylvania, Carlson slammed the media for having a “double standard.” He pointed to coverage of the Biden story versus the reaction after former President Donald Trump was found to have absconded with thousands of classified documents upon leaving office.

The Fox News host played a montage of political pundits criticizing Trump, one of which was Bernstein.

“We have a [former] president of the United States, who has played fast and loose with the national security,” Bernstein said on CNN in August.

According to Carlson, Bernstein was actually part of a nefarious deep state plot during the Nixon era:

The funniest part was Bernstein – formerly of the Washington Post – who literally participated in an FBI operation – not guessing, documented – an FBI operation to drive a sitting, duly elected president from office. Carl Bernstein participated in that. And he’s lecturing us about how, “No, we have to keep the secret things secret.”

Of course, it was Bernstein’s and Bob Woodward’s reporting that ultimately led to Nixon’s downfall. The 37th president attempted to cover up his White House’s role in the break-in at the Democratic National Committee in the Watergate Office Building in Washington, D.C.

Woodward received information from an anonymous source called “Deep Throat.” Thirty-one years after Nixon resigned from office, former FBI Deputy Director Mark Felt publicly revealed he was the source.

Carlson provided no details on why he alleged Nixon was the victim of an “FBI operation” in which Bernstein participated.

Watch above via Fox News.

