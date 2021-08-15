‘What the Hell’s Going On in New York?’ Jake Tapper Asks Incoming Governor Hochul About Addressing State’s ‘Legacy of Sleaze’

CNN’s Jake Tapper spoke with incoming New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Sunday and straight-up asked her, “What the hell’s going on in New York?”

Hochul will be sworn in as governor after Andrew Cuomo steps down next week. Cuomo announced his resignation following the release of a report concluding he sexually harassed eleven women.

Tapper opened the interview by bringing up Hochul’s own political history and some recent scandals in the Empire State:

For those who don’t know your story and your history, you won a House seat after a Republican congressman resigned during a sex scandal. You lost that House seat to a congressman who was later indicted. You’ll now be governor after Eliot Spitzer, a Democrat, resigned over a prostitution scandal. Democrat David Patterson pulled out of his race after he was accused of intervening in an aide’s domestic abuse case. Now, of course, Democrat Andrew Cuomo has resigned. So first question, what the hell’s going on in New York? Can you promise New Yorkers that you will end this legacy of sleaze?

“It won’t be difficult for me,” Hochul said. “Everyone who has known my career over 27 years of elected office knows that I have very high ethical standards.”

She promised that she would bring a new tone to her administration “on day one.”

Tapper asked her about one female Democratic official he spoke to who wondered why the lieutenant governor didn’t speak out sooner on Cuomo’s scandals.

Hochul said she has not “been close to the governor” and told Tapper, “I’ve not been in the rooms where any of these actions occurred, and my role as lieutenant governor for seven years has really been to spend as little time in Albany as possible except when I’m presiding over the Senate.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

