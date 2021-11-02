What’s The Story With That Viral British Dating Show Clip Where Contestants Are Eliminated Via Trapdoor?

Dating shows are a pretty standard form of entertainment by now, and most people can figure out how they work pretty quickly. You’ve got The Bachelor/The Bachelorette where contestants try to court a singular man or woman throughout the show; you’ve got Blind Date where it’s exactly what it says on the tin; and then there’s Netflix’s Sexy Beasts, which is…whatever that is.

Well, there’s a new British dating show where elimination means your literal downfall. Don’t believe me? Well the clip above is going around the Internet, and people have quite a few things to say about the tension and the drama.

As it were, the woman who went through the trapdoor was correctly identified in the role she played on The Love Trap.

The program, hosted by Joel Dommett on Channel 4, centers around eligible bachelor David Birtwistle and the women spending time with him at the mansion where the show takes place. The catch is that half of the women are already in their relationships, so Birtwisle has to figure out which contestants are single, and who is simply pretending to win cash prizes. Making it through the show gets you to the next round, whereas elimination means you’re going through the floor.

If you were worried about J’Harie, don’t be. She’s fine. Twitter user Bec Shaw posted footage of a follow-up interview she did where she admitted she was a “love trap,” and she was hoping to win the money in order to afford the mortgage for a house that she would share with her boyfriend.

If you wanna know more about the show, here’s a trailer Channel 4 posted to Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Channel 4 (@channel4)

