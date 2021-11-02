Intense Interview. Terrible Tweet. | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Martha MacCallum

Fox News’ Martha MacCallum repeatedly confronted an attorney for the Rust assistant director who is under serious scrutiny in the Halyna Hutchins shooting investigation.

David Halls, assistant director for Rust, said in a statement to the New York Post, “It’s my hope that this tragedy prompts the industry to reevaluate its values and practices to ensure no one is harmed through the creative process again.”

Halls reportedly was the one on set who handed the gun to Alec Baldwin before the tragic shooting of Hutchins. MacCallum interviewed Halls’ attorney Lisa Torraco Monday and went through the timeline of what happened on set and the chain of custody of the prop gun. The question that became a fight was the most obvious and important one: who gave the gun to whom?

At one point MacCallum directly asked, “Did Dave Halls hand the gun to Alec Baldwin? That’s a very straightforward question. Did he hand the gun that was used and that killed Halyna Hutchins — did he hand it to Alec Baldwin or not?”

MacCallum pushed with very direct questioning, but the best Torrance could eventually muster was an answer that literally started with the words “Whether or not he handed the firearm directly…”

Mediaite founder Dan Abrams was decidedly not impressed with that Schrodinger’s gun response, expressing amazement at the attorney’s poor performance.

Abrams called it a “terrific interview” on MacCallum’s part, adding “I was yelling at the screen ‘Where did Dave Halls get the gun? And did he hand it to Alec Baldwin?’”

“That’s all she was asking,” he said, “and all she got back was double talk.”