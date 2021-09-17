White House Covid Response Coordinator Mentions Fox Corp Vaccination Rate

White House Covid Response Coordinator Jeff Zients gave a shoutout on Friday to Fox Corporation, which owns Fox News, over its vaccination rate as an example of why the Biden administration supports vaccination mandates in the private sector.

During the press briefing by the White House Covid-19 Response Team, Zients announced that, as of Friday, more than 210 million Americans, or nearly 75 percent of those age 12 or older, have gotten at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine, while, as of Thursday, 180 million Americans are fully vaccinated.

However, Zients warned, “We are in a pandemic of the unvaccinated and the best path out of this pandemic is through more vaccinations. That’s why vaccination requirements are a cornerstone of the plan the president announced last week.”

“Vaccination requirements work and they’re good for the economy,” added Zients.

As an example, Zients said, “90 percent of Fox Corp. employees reported they are fully vaccinated after the company mandated all employees submit their vaccination status or undergo regular testing.”

Watch above, via CSPAN.

