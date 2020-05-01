Associated Press correspondent Jill Colvin asked White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany if she pledges to “never lie to us” during her first briefing on Friday.

McEnany first answered a few questions on Donald Trump’s “displeasure with China’s actions” throughout the coronavirus pandemic, explaining that the president is not completely confident that the virus originated in a lab, but has acknowledged “dubious data.”

“Since it’s been more than 100 days since the press secretary stood there, I want to get a better sense of what your plan is. You are planning on doing these for a daily basis, and also, will you pledge never to lie to us from that podium?” Colvin then asked, alluding to lies told by her predecessors.

“I will never lie to you, you have my word on that,” McEnany replied before revealing that there will be more press briefings in the future.

This was the first formal White House press briefing in over a year, and her predecessor Stephanie Grisham failed to ever hold one, so McEnany’s promise that the events will now be regular is important to note.

Colvin’s question mimics one from White House correspondent Jonathan Karl, who previously asked Sean Spicer, “will you pledge never to knowingly say something from that podium that is not accurate?”

Spicer is, however, known for lying about the size of the crowd at Trump’s inauguration, so hopefully, McEnany doesn’t follow suit and sticks to her promise.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]