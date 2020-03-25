Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), strongly urged the global community to keep social distancing policies in place, or the world will risk a relapse of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a press conference on the United Nation’s response to the ongoing health crisis, Ghebreyesus recommended the practice as the planet’s best chance of prevent a resurgence of viral community transmission once restrictions are lifted.

“The last thing any country needs is to open schools and businesses, only to be forced to close them again because of a resurgence,” Ghebreyesus said. “Aggressive measures to find, isolate, test, treat and trace are not only the best and fastest way out of extreme social and economy restrictions. They are also the best way to prevent them.”

Watch above, via ABC.

