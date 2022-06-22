Whoopi Goldberg Wonders Aloud If Trump Called Out Georgia Poll Workers ‘Because They’re Black Women’

Whoopi Goldberg wondered aloud on Wednesday if former President Donald Trump called out Georgia poll workers, who testified before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 committee, “because they’re Black women.”

Ruby Freeman gave a deposition before the committee that was played during Tuesday’s hearing, which included her daughter and fellow former poll worker Shaye Moss.

During the hearing, audio was played of Trump, as president, telling Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, “We had them counted very painstakingly. 18,000 voters having to do with the Ruby Freeman, she’s a vote scammer, a professional vote scammer and hustler.”

The View played the audio and Moss lamenting to the committee that “people are lying and spreading rumors and lies and attacking my mom.” The show also played the footage of Freeman saying in her deposition that “the FBI informed me that I needed to leave my home for safety and that “it was horrible. I felt hopeless. I felt, you know, I can’t believe — I can’t believe this person has caused this much damage to me and my family.”

Goldberg passionately came to Moss and Freeman’s defense:

Now just keep in mind these folks who do this work, they’re doing it as a favor to the country. They only want to make sure that the elections are done right, and they’re fair, and they are not messed with. They did this as a favor to the country, and this is what the former president of the United States did. This is the president saying these things about these women. I don’t even know how to react to it. It really kind of stunned me because you don’t want go to — well, is it because they’re Black women or — because these are all Republican strongholds. The Republicans were watching this election. These are Republicans who were watching the election. So basically you’re saying, all the people who are in your party are liars and cheats, and that’s what you are putting out for the rest of the country.

